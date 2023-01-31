Overseas home buyers’ share remains low - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 10:46

In the December 2022 quarter, 0.4 percent of home transfers were to people who didn’t hold New Zealand citizenship or a resident visa, Stats NZ said today.

This compares with 0.4 percent in the December 2021 quarter, and 0.5 percent in the September 2022 quarter.

"The share of home transfers to overseas buyers has been 0.6 percent or less each quarter since 2019, after law changes in late 2018 introduced restrictions for most overseas buyers," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

