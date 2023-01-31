NZME appoints new Chief of OneRoof

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 16:03

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s property platform, OneRoof, has appointed Greg Hornblow as the new Chief of OneRoof. With the recent resignation of OneRoof’s Paul Maher, Greg has returned to NZME while the company recruits for a fulltime replacement.

NZME Chief Executive, Michael Boggs says he is thrilled to welcome Greg back to the NZME team.

"Greg has an incredibly strong commercial background, with more than 30 years of experience working alongside real estate professionals in a variety of roles and in advertising and marketing, including at NZME. His passion for the real estate industry and proven track record will ensure OneRoof is well placed to create further value for our agent partners."

Paul Maher’s resignation comes after successfully growing OneRoof’s business over the past two years and playing a crucial role in driving the business to deliver its 2023 strategic goals.

Greg Hornblow says he’s really looking forward to the exciting new challenge.

"OneRoof possesses a strong, comprehensive and competitive offering - and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can continue to grow its audience and make its offering even more indispensable to the real estate industry and consumers alike," says Greg.

To ensure a smooth transition, Paul Maher will remain at NZME over the next few months.