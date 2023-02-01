PD insurance and Dogs NZ sign exclusive multi-year partnership

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 05:46

Local pet insurance specialist PD Insurance today announced the signing of a five-year partnership contract with the country’s national kennel club, Dogs New Zealand.

The agreement comprises numerous collaborations that will strengthen the support each organisation provides their customers and members. One effort will be a stronger focus on communicating a wealth of information to breeders and owners of new puppies, to empower them to give these pets the absolute best start in life.

PD Insurance NZ Chief Operating Officer, Michelle le Long, says, "We have hit the ground running this year in securing this exciting five-year Dogs New Zealand principal partnership."

"It is a joining of forces that makes sense for many reasons, including our aligned mission - to inform, educate and raise awareness of responsible dog ownership. We are thrilled to bring the two organisations together for the benefit of dogs and dog lovers across New Zealand.

"Dogs New Zealand and PD Insurance already make significant contributions to the pet care industry in educating, supporting and encouraging multiple key stakeholder groups, from pet owners through to professional breeders, trainers, dog clubs, show competitors and beyond.

"Our partnership will enable both sides to further our efforts in many ways. We look forward to collaborating closely over the next five years as we strive towards reaching common goals."

Dogs New Zealand Director Secretary, Steven Thompson, says the 136-year-old organisation’s partnership with PD Insurance will assist in its mission to assist all dog lovers in the opportunity to be great owners.

"Dogs New Zealand is elated to partner with PD Insurance, as the alliance will greatly assist us in being an effective, active advocate for the health and welfare of dogs," Thompson says.

"We are committed to improving outcomes for pedigree dogs through the advancement of excellence in breeding practices, and to the ongoing improvement in the health and well-being of all dogs.

"PD's digital approach to service excellence means Dogs New Zealand will benefit from detailed health data across customer demographics and trends. This will deliver actionable insights that will help shape our breed health testing schemes and the continued evolvement of our Breeders Code of Conduct."

This is the third high profile partnership PD Insurance has secured within two years. The first was a principal partnership with Healthy Pets New Zealand, a charity established in 1998 by the NZ Veterinary Association’s Companion Animal Branch. The second was becoming the exclusive Auckland partner for the Department of Conservation’s Lead the Way programme.

The Dogs New Zealand partnership, which expands PD Insurance's position as a partner of choice within the competitive pet insurance sector, also arrives mere months after PD won the coveted 2022 Canstar Award for Most Satisfied Customers - Pet Insurance.