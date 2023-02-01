Applications now open for inaugural Maori Associate Directorship programme

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 08:31

A new MÄori Associate Directorship programme is being launched today by Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust to provide a pathway to accelerate MÄori professionals into governance leadership roles.

He Tukutuku Koiora is a two-and-a-half-year MÄori-specific governance training programme encompassing both online and in-person learning modules, manaaki support and mentoring, and a capstone 18-month associate directorship placement.

The highly anticipated programme was first announced at the Trust’s inaugural MÄori in Governance Summit last year and is in response to the increasing demand for tikanga-focussed leadership.

"Board table challenges are becoming more and more complex. Whether commercially focused or targeting social and environmental issues, the need for strong values-based decisions has seen tikanga and mÄtauranga MÄori enter boardrooms that historically have not held space for them," says Te PÅ«oho KÄtene, KaihautÅ« of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.

"We want to equip our next generation of leaders to be both courageous and resilient in these spaces, and for them to pave the way forward with a values-centred approach that’s embedded in tikanga MÄori," says KÄtene.

The programme will deliver four overarching learning modules and has partnered with leading practitioners and providers to explore topics such as the nuances of a MÄori approach to governance and the fundamentals of the board room.

Through an encouraging learning environment and dedicated manaaki support, the programme aims to grow the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focused MÄori governors.

"He Tuktutuku Koiora will ensure our next wave of MÄori governance practitioners have the opportunity, guidance, and support to be effective leaders of tomorrow."

Applications close 5pm, 28 February. Apply online at: www.maorigovernance.co.nz/htk