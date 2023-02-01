Governance, Risk and Compliance expert Shiva Thomas joins Deloitte

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 - 09:14

Deloitte is delighted to announce the appointment of ServiceNow Master Architect Shiva Thomas as a Director in the Risk Advisory practice.

Deloitte’s National Risk Advisory leader Catherine Law said "It is wonderful to have someone with Shiva’s skillset join our team. He adds to the depth of talent of our technology specialists and well-established ServiceNow team".

With ever growing regulatory, technology, and cyber security risks, Shiva’s specialist knowledge in governance, risk, and compliance, and security operations will not only provide our clients with the opportunity to access a world-leading specialist in this space but to also have access to him on-the-ground in New Zealand.

The Deloitte Risk Advisory team offers a full suite of risk services for clients from advisory, through to implementation and operation, working with them to build their capability and enhance their ability, and capacity, to act against near or looming threats.

ServiceNow NZ Country Manager, Kate Tulp said, "New Zealand is a fast-growing market for ServiceNow and we're expanding both our customer base and the ways in which they're using our platform, including cybersecurity, compliance, and risk. Having the right people in place is crucial to helping our customers drive transformational value from the Now Platform, and local access to a ServiceNow Master Architect of Shiva’s expert level will help organisations proactively manage risks across the enterprise."

"We’re proud to help organisations transform the ways manage operational risks and elevate business performance. By working with clients to develop integrated, strategically aligned operational risk management solutions such as ServiceNow GRC, we’re helping ensure they can make optimised business decisions and keep their organisation safe," Ms Law said.

Shiva joined Deloitte on 31 January 2023 and is based in the Auckland office.