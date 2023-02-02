Domino’s is calling on everyday heroes to raise $25,000 of ‘dough’

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 09:49

Not all superheroes wear capes. But they do eat Domino’s pizza.

On Thursday 9 February 2023, Domino’s stores across New Zealand will celebrate World Pizza Day with the Company’s second annual ‘Domino’s for Good Day’ fundraising event.

Domino’s for Good Day will see the Company and its local store owners come together to donate $1 from selected- pizzas sold to support New Zealand charities through its recently launched charity, Give for Good - which supports disaster-affected communities, disadvantaged youth, the development of future leaders and mental health initiatives.

This year, Domino’s is asking pizza lovers across New Zealand to forget superheroes in capes and be an everyday hero themselves - all by simply purchasing their favourite Domino’s pizza to help Kiwis in need. Together, Domino’s and Give for Good hope to raise more than $25,000 for the charity with the support of everyday heroes across New Zealand who choose to eat Domino’s pizza on this day.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Daniel Hawkins said that he is proud of Domino’s stores across the country for passionately supporting their local communities.

"All year round, our stores take pride in supporting the local people, and communities, in which they operate - whether it be a pizza donation to those in ‘knead’ of a hot meal, hosting a ‘Doughraiser’ to raise some much-needed funds for a local cause, or team members donating their time and skills to assist those doing it tough.

"We’re always looking for ways to give back to our local communities and put a smileon people’s faces, and this World Pizza Day is no different. Through this initiative, we’re aiming to raise more than $25,000 across 150+ Domino’s stores to do some serious GOOD in communities right across New Zealand."

Give for Good General Manager Bronwyn Spencer said the opportunity for more than 150 Domino’s stores to come together on this day in support of New Zealand charities was a ‘dough’ brainer.

"We are so excited to be celebrating Domino’s for Good Day for a second year - the first for Give for Good - and what better day to do it than one dedicated to celebrating the world’s best sharing food: pizza," said Ms Spencer.

"Domino’s for Good Day is a wonderful way to bring people together for a cause every year with all funds raised going back to New Zealand communities.

"We are proud of our partnership with Youthline and look forward to using funds raised on Domino’s for Good Day to further support this partnership, and to expand our support across New Zealand by partnering with more organisations and charities, ultimately enabling us to do more good!"

The initiative comes just days after Give for Good donated $10,000 to Taskforce Kiwi to help assist in Auckland flood relief efforts - sponsoring 20 volunteers on a four-day clean up mission.

Domino’s for Good Day is an annual event on the Company’s fundraising calendar, held on 9 February 2023 (World Pizza Day), across Domino’s stores nationally, from open to close.

Want to become a hero?

On Thursday 9 February 2023, everyday heroes eat pizza!

-Selected ranges include Extra Value, Traditional and Gourmet.