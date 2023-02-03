Fusion5 joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 09:38

Australasian business solutions company Fusion5 today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help to empower IT managers and their teams to provide outstanding value to their businesses.

"We will be offering the full suite of ServiceNow enterprise workflows and products around employees, services and assets," says Sven Martin, Executive Director - Fusion5.

"ServiceNow is a strategic investment area for our business," continues Martin. "It will provide our customers a wider range of trusted business and IT service platforms to choose from. We already have a significant number of customers who rely on us for their business applications and who will benefit hugely from the leading employee self-service and employee experience offered by ServiceNow’s business services management function."

"We’re confident our customer base will also welcome a holistic business and process service management wrap-around as opposed to the traditional IT Service Management (ITSM) space that so many other partners concentrate on," says Martin. "We’re big believers in the capability of service management and Fusion5 to help organisations save costs, and scale or drive efficiencies in tandem with their existing ERP, HR and payroll and digital transformation commitments."

Edward Zarzour, General Manager Enterprise Service Management - Fusion5, says, "We are very much looking forward to a strong and successful partnership with ServiceNow. Fusion5 has been offering service management to our customers for over a decade now, backed by our deep experience and a leading range of solutions. With ServiceNow, we can combine our proven customer-focused delivery and support methodologies to help our customers obtain even higher levels of maturity and automation."