NZ named amongst countries with highest average salaries - study

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 10:44

A new study has revealed the top 10 countries with the highest average monthly salaries and New Zealand features in 7th place with a salary of $3,499.

The team at Proxyrack scored countries on a range of factors including happiness, the percentage of the population with Internet and VPN access, average monthly salary, cybersecurity and the number of 5G hotspots to reveal the safest and most secure countries for remote workers.

You can view the research here - https://www.proxyrack.com/the-most-secure-countries/#home

The research also revealed the following about New Zealand:

New Zealand has been named the 21st most secure country for remote workers, with a remote worker security score of 5.55 out of 10.

% of the population in New Zealand have internet access, which is the total of the countries profiled.

New Zealand is the 9th happiest country in the world, with a happiness score of 7.2 out of 10.

Further findings from the study have shown:

Singapore has the best internet access in the world, with 99.7% of the population having access to the internet. Saudi Arabia followed closely in second place, with 99.68% of the country's population having internet access.

The Netherlands and Switzerland have been crowned the most cyber secure countries for remote workers in the world, scoring a remote worker security score of 7.62 out of 10.

Finland is the world's happiest country with an overall happiness score of 7.82 out of 10. Denmark followed closely in second place, scoring 7.64 out of 10, with Switzerland featuring in third place.

You can view the full research again by clicking here.