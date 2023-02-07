Sid Sahrawat’s popular at-home range expands to include new sauce

Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 - 17:49

Fans of restaurateur Sid Sahrawat’s at-home curry sauce range, Cassia at Home, have more options for whipping up a quick, impressive dinner, with the addition of a delicious new Madras simmer sauce to the line-up.

The Cassia at Home Madras simmer sauce is the fourth sauce in the range, joining the Korma, Makhani, and Karahi sauces that initially launched in late 2020.

The range is the brainchild of chef Sid Sahrawat and takes its name from his award-winning contemporary Indian restaurant Cassia, in Auckland.

The Cassia at Home sauces are simmer sauces that offer easy ways to create a tasty and healthy meal. Home chefs can simply cook their favourite vegetables, fish, meat, or plant protein, then add the sauce to the pan, bringing the flavours of Cassia to their own kitchen.

Named after the city of Madras (now called Chennai), located in Southern India, the Cassia at Home Madras sauce is made using Sahrawat’s own recipe.

Made in India, close to the source of its spices, it is a moreish blend of coconut milk, curry leaves, and mustard seeds in a medium spicy tomato-based sauce.

Sahrawat began his hospitality career when he moved from the North of India to study at hospitality school in Chennai. It was there that he fell in love with the coastal South Indian flavours, with the Madras sauce one of his favourites.

"I was 15 when I went to hospitality school in Chennai and having lived in the South, the city opened my eyes to the coastal Indian flavours," he says.

"I love pairing Madras sauce with fish or crayfish as it transports me back to my time in the city, but it also works well with lamb, beef, greens such as beans and roasted kumara and mushrooms."

The Cassia at Home Madras curry sauce (RRP $12.99 for a 500 ml jar) has no added colours or artificial flavours, is gluten- and nut-free and is available now from the Cassia at Home website with a minimum four jar order and mixed cases available. It is also sold in individual jars at all Farro Fresh stores, select New World supermarkets, Sabato, Supie and other independent stockists nationwide.

Cassia at Home is an independently owned New Zealand business. The sauces are now made in India, close to the source of the spices and the other authentic ingredients that underpin the Cassia recipes. For more see www.cassiaathome.com.