Women on Boards NZ announces appointment of three new Executive Committee members

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 10:01

The only women’s organisation in New Zealand dedicated to women on boards today announced the appointment of three new executive committee members, further expanding its reach and impact into South Island.

Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ has appointed Christchurch-based Claire Bourne and Claire Evans, and Auckland-based Sophia Sattar, to the executive committee effective 1 January 2023.

Julie Hardaker, Chair of Women on Boards and President at Governance New Zealand said, "We are thrilled to welcome three new members to our executive committee. Their collective experience and knowledge will further strengthen our purpose of increasing gender diversity on all boards across the country.

"Claire Bourne and Claire Evans bring with them a wealth of expertise and connections and will be instrumental in setting and executing our aim of supporting women become successful in their governance journeys in the South Island.

"Sophia Sattar who is part of the Superdiversity Top 100 Board-ready members through the Ministry of Ethnic Communities; and brings with her a passion of helping women from diverse ethnic backgrounds reach their leadership and governance goals."

Graham Hill, CEO of Governance New Zealand, and Women on Boards NZ said, "We are pleased to welcome Claire Bourne, Claire Evans and Sophia Sattar as new executive committee members to Women on Boards at this important time.

"We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to empower women to make an impact by providing enhanced value through our events, Masterclass, network, for all our Women on Boards members and stakeholders."

Ms Bourne was a finalist in the Women in Governance Awards 2022 and is the Organisational Development Manager responsible for executing IAG Group’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Early Career’s strategy. She is a board member of Graeme Dingle Foundation Canterbury, Chair of The Period Place, and Deputy Chair of St Mark's School.

Ms Evans, an internationally experienced and recognised corporate lawyer and partner in PwC heading their South Island legal division. She is a director for Christchurch City Holdings, trustee for Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and a former director of Canterbury Linen Services.

Ms Sattar is a qualified CA and is Downer NZ’s Accounting Services Manager, with more than 12 years of experience in finances, specialising in the construction industry and is passionate about supporting ethnic women in achieving their career goals.