Kiwi philanthropist seeds New Zealand’s first dedicated Green Bond Fund

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 12:29

With recent flooding events clearly illustrating the devastating effects of the climate crisis, many investors will be asking questions about where and how their money is invested.

It’s long been accepted that money plays a key role in climate activism, and that a number of industries some New Zealanders support through investment are also those contributing to the current climate crisis. But for those investors ready to do the exact opposite, and invest in projects that help the environment heal, Pathfinder has a solution.

New Zealand’s multi award-winning ethical fund manager has today announced the launch of its Green Bond Fund, which allows investors to have a meaningful, immediate, and direct impact on the climate crisis.

Green Bond Fund investors will join New Zealand-based social entrepreneur and philanthropist, Anna Stuck, who seeded Pathfinder’s Green Bond strategy with a substantial investment.

"Having a positive impact on climate change at a global scale through the most progressive Green Bond Fund in New Zealand was very attractive to me as an investor," says Stuck. "It’s an incredible opportunity for Kiwis to get behind initiatives with tangible results that will make a difference for generations to come."

Pathfinder’s Green Bond Fund invests in bonds and companies that allocate money to green purposes including clean transportation, clean water access, increasing resilience to extreme weather events and renewable energy supply networks. Each bond reports on both the financial and environmental impact achieved. The bonds also support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The impressive targeted and measurable impact from international green bond funds, and the interest from investors in this type of impact investing, captured the attention of Stuck, who wanted Kiwis to be able to access this kind of investment opportunity within New Zealand.

The fund sits comfortably within Stuck’s portfolio of entrepreneurial and philanthropic projects - in addition to her passion for environmental impact investment like the Green Bond Fund, she established the Clare Foundation, which has a progressive approach to philanthropy including a core focus on climate change. She is also the co-founder of Even Capital, the only female-funded, founded and focused capital fund investment in the country.

Significant growth in the green bond market globally has reinforced that it’s no longer new or experimental, with Reuters reporting that US$482 billion of green bonds were issued worldwide in 2021, about double the amount from 2020. [1: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/global-markets-esg-2021-12-23/ ]

To increase the accessibility of ethical investing for all investors, the minimum investment amount will be lowered from $5,000 to $1,000 across Pathfinder’s managed funds.

According to Paul Brownsey, Chief Investment Officer at Pathfinder, the climate crisis can no longer be ignored, noting that investors have the ability to do something about the very real issues being faced.

"We’ve listened to investors and they’re passionate about having a positive impact on generation-defining issues, so that’s exactly why we’re supporting Kiwi investor involvement in financing global projects that have environmental and climate benefits," says Brownsey.

"Greenwashing is also a concern in the financial sector, so transparency around the impact of the fund is deeply important to us. We will provide comprehensive annual reporting of the Green Bond Fund portfolio’s environmental impact alongside the financial."

Pathfinder has partnered with London-based sustainable bond specialist Affirmative Investment Management to help select the green bonds. Affirmative is recognised as a Responsible Investment Leader by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and was also the only asset manager out of 31 assessed by Morningstar to be awarded an ESG commitment level of "Leader".

Green bond projects Affirmative has already invested in include:

Mumbai Metro Rail System: thanks to this project an additional 2 million passengers travel by rail daily rather than by car. This is estimated to avoid 166,000 tons of CO2 emissions entering the atmosphere from vehicles each year.

The Sign Project in Milan: this project will provide 40,000 square meters of green building area and four new office buildings with energy efficiencies and carbon reduction credentials like solar photovoltaic panels, triple glazing, recycled rainwater, and a rooftop garden.

Bus2025 project in France: this project will help prevent 149,000 tons of CO2 emissions by providing a fleet of 4,700 environmentally friendly buses.

Vena Energy in Singapore: this company holds renewable energy investments in Australia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines and Japan. Proceeds are used to refinance loans on wind and solar production facilities.

Pathfinder, a certified B Corp, was awarded Best Ethical Kiwi Saver Provider 2021 and 2022 by Mindful Money and ‘Responsible Investment Manager of the Year’ and ‘KiwiSaver Scheme of the Year 2022’ by Research IP. Pathfinder is also recognised as a Responsible Investment Leader by RIAA.