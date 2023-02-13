'World’s most stylish fashion houses' come to T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 08:31

Queenstown’s first and only premium emporium by DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, has continued its summer of evolution with the addition of two of the world's most stylish fashion houses to its collection.

This month it’s welcomed legendary Italian ski, mountain and city wear brand Moncler and iconic British fashion house Burberry to the mix. The newcomers have transformed two prime storefront areas on either side of the store entranceway into fashion destinations in their own right.

The Moncler brand was born in 1952 in a tiny French ski village with a focus on sports clothing for the mountain. Guided by the motto ‘Born in the mountains, lives in the city’ it’s now based in Italy and renowned for the quality and insulation factors of its down jackets and cutting-edge design collaborations aimed squarely at Gen X and Millennial consumers.

Fans of the quintessential Burberry trench coat, created by Burberry founder Thomas Burberry over 100 years ago, will be able to experience the quality for themselves for the first time in the South Island, along with an extensive range of bags, shoes, scarves, and knitwear.

Other new arrivals coming soon to the store include French jeweller and watchmaker extraordinaire Cartier.

DFS General Manager Queenstown Mario Gabriel says T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown appeals to locals and visitors as the first store in the new Resort Galleria concept from DFS.

"We’re a dynamic retail destination that is always evolving and changing, so as well as adding these high-profile brands to our offering we’re continuing to transform the store into a space that’s warm, welcoming and has a definite ‘wow’ factor."

T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown opened its doors with much fanfare just three months ago in a stunning three-level store in the heart of the resort town. The luxury emporium boasts over 120 international and premium local New Zealand brands across 1800sqm of the stunningly refurbished O’Connells complex, nearly 40 of which are exclusively available to the store.

Renowned fashion brands such as Chloé, Stella McCartney and Kenzo, beauty from Dior, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Tom Ford, La Prairie, Clarins and Gucci, as well as a range of watches, wine, food and gifts have already proved a drawcard.

"Customers who come into the store for the first time never cease to be impressed and really do enjoy the whole experience," says Mario. "With so much under one roof there’s definitely no need to fly to buy!"