Rental price indexes: January 2023 - Stats NZ

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In January 2023 compared with December 2022:
the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent the index for the flow measure of rental property prices rose 2.7 percent.
Annual change
In January 2023 compared with January 2022:
the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.8 percent the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.8 percent.
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
Rental price indexes: January 2023 CSV files for download
