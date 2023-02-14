Grocery food drives 10.3 percent annual increase in food prices - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 10:46

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today.

In January 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with January 2022:

grocery food prices increased by 11 percent restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food increased by 8.3 percent fruit and vegetable prices increased by 16 percent meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 9.2 percent non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 7.1 percent.

"Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers within grocery food," consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

