James Young appointed Chief Executive of Airways New Zealand

The Board of Airways New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of James Young to the role of Chief Executive.

Airways New Zealand Chair Denise Church QSO says "Mr Young’s appointment follows a robust recruitment process which attracted high calibre international and local candidates."

"I am delighted we have appointed James as our new Chief Executive. James brings extensive aviation and leadership experience to this role, including nine years’ experience as Airways’ Chief Financial Officer and most recently as Acting Chief Executive. This experience has shone through while James has been Acting Chief Executive," Ms Church says.

Prior to joining Airways in 2014, James held senior leadership positions in the investment management industry in North America and Asia where he was responsible for corporate planning, financial management and stakeholder management.

"James’ global experience combined with his deep understanding of Airways and our people means he is best placed to lead Airways as we recover from COVID-19 while at the same time embrace and realise the many opportunities that lie ahead," Ms Church says.

On his appointment, Mr Young says "Airways manages one of the largest airspaces in the world. I am excited about the opportunity to lead the company and our people and take a system wide approach by working collaboratively with our customers and stakeholders in what is a changing aviation environment."

"I am committed to ensuring Airways continues to deliver safe, resilient, efficient and more sustainable air traffic management services, and ensuring that through Airways International the company continues to offer world class training and technology solutions internationally," Mr Young says.

Mr Young’s appointment is effective immediately.