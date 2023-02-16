Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa leadership team reinforces 'Ngati Whakaue legacy'

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 14:17

Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa’s deep connection to NgÄti Whakaue has been entrenched further with the appointment by Belgravia Leisure of General Manager, Rania Sears (NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Pikiao / Tainui / Taranaki), and Miri Morrison-Hare (NgÄti Whakaue / TÅ«hoe / NgÄti Manipoto) as Cultural and Guest Experience Manager.

Jeanette Haua (NgÄti Ranginui / NgÄi Te Rangi / NgÄti PÅ«kenga) has also been appointed as Spa Manager.

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, developed and owned by Pukeroa Oruawhata Group (NgÄti Whakaue), will be managed by Belgravia Leisure. The spa’s authentic wellness and spa experience combines the region’s healing geothermal waters with the centuries-old legacy of NgÄti Whakaue culture, healing practices and manaakitanga (caring hospitality).

The three key leadership appointments by Belgravia Leisure mark a significant milestone for the development, with the much-anticipated luxury wellness spa set to open on the newly transformed Rotorua lakefront later this year.

"We wanted to employ the best possible people for the job and following an extensive recruitment process we are delighted with the calibre of Rania, Jeanette and Miri and the expertise they bring to Wai Ariki says Mark Blake, Belgravia General Manager New Zealand. Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa will soon be on the global spa and wellness stage and I can’t think of a stronger group of leaders to ensure that we deliver on our promise of authenticity, quality and therapeutic benefits.

The trio commenced with Belgravia Leisure for the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa in February.

Background

Rotorua-raised Rania Sears brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a diverse background in business, project and event management, as well as tourism and hospitality.

She returned to Aotearoa New Zealand in 2020 after building a high perfoming real estate company in Australia. Her workplace philosopgy is that "success is not the work of one, but the work of many".

Jeanette Haua has more than 27 years experience working in and leading some of the most luxurious spas around the world - and at sea.

She has previously worked for 5-star luxury hotel brands such as the Ritz Carlton, Ritz Carlton Reserve and Shangri-La, and has a background in travel, tourism, health, fitness, massage therapy, wellness and recently became a practitioner of meditation and mindfulness.

Miri Morrison-Hare joins Wai Äriki Hot Springs and Spa with more than 15 years’ executive experience, alongside previous roles as a cultural ambassador, MÄori performing arts teacher, as well as in beauty and massage therapy.

Her strong values align with her passion and love for Te Ao MÄori, and she is widely recognised for her cultural achievements in kapa haka.