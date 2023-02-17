Tourism Evidence and Insights update - December 2022 data releases - MBIE

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 11:00

This update combines the December 2022 data releases for:

Tourism Electronic Card Transactions (TECTs) - Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre Accommodation Data Programme (ADP) - Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre

This update does not include the Monthly Unique Regional Population Estimates. The quality of the MURPE data for August 2022 onwards has been affected by partial data loss from one of our data providers. We have now diagnosed the issue and are currently processing the updated data. We will release a separate analysis of the December 2022 MURPE data. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

This update compares December 2022 to December 2019 for TECTs, and December 2018 for the ADP (as the Accommodation Survey was discontinued from September 2019). Due to methodological differences between the ADP and Accommodation Survey, only aggregated volume figures, such as guest nights, are compared at the national or Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) level.

Note that figures from the releases may not align fully due to them measuring different activities, data limitations and wider economic factors. More information regarding these data releases can be found here:

Key points for December 2022

Card spend figures for both domestic and international markets have surpassed pre-COVID December 2019 levels in December 2022, marking a promising summer season for the tourism sector. The increase in domestic tourism card spend is similar to the increase in domestic guest nights in commercial accommodation. However, international guest nights remain down at a similar rate to provisional international visitor arrivals for that month. The increase in international visitor card spend may be attributed to inflation and a behavioural shift towards increased card use as a result of the pandemic.

Accommodation Data Programme (ADP)

Total guest nights down 9% on pre-COVID December 2018 levels Nationwide, core tourism accommodation providers hosted 3.8 million guest nights in December 2022, down 9% on December 2018 levels. In the year-ended December 2022, accommodation providers hosted a total of 31 million guest nights. Domestic guest nights up, international down on December 2018 Monthly domestic guest nights increased by 436,000 (up 19%) and international guest nights declined by 819,000 (down 43%) when compared with December 2018. Auckland (up 73,500), Bay of Plenty (up 40,500) and Taupō (up 40,000) experienced the greatest increases in domestic guest nights. Taupō and Queenstown lead the nation in occupancy rates Lake Taupō and Queenstown RTOs recorded the highest monthly occupancy rate (68%) in December 2022. These occupancy rates are well above the national average (56%) over the same period. Of all property types, motels and apartments saw the highest occupancy rates in December 2022 (properties with over 20 units - 72%, properties with 6 to 20 units - 70%).

Tourism Electronic Card Transactions (TECTs)

Domestic TECT spend remains up on pre-COVID December 2019 levels Nationwide, domestic TECT spend in December 2022 was up 18% compared with December 2019. This increase is similar to that seen in the previous month. The West Coast (up 38%) and Queenstown (up 33%) saw the greatest increase in domestic spend over this period. International TECT spend back in the green compared with December 2019 International TECT spend in December 2022 was up 4% compared with December 2019. Since the borders reopened in March 2022, this marks the second month that international TECT spend was up on pre-COVID levels (up 2% in September 2022). Growth in international spend in North Island regions drove this growth, while most South Island regions experienced declines (although, spend in Nelson was up 3%, and Tasman was up 2%). Monthly Australian spend still below pre-COVID December 2019 levels Monthly TECT spend from Australian cardholders was down 6% on pre-COVID December 2019 levels. The decline was similar to that experienced in November 2022 (down 7% on 2019). The decline was driven by decreases in Australian spend in major urban regions like Wellington (down 10%), Auckland (down 16%) and Canterbury (down 18%).

Caution should be used with the TECT data

Domestic and international figures should be used separately and not be added together. This is due to electronic card transactions in each market represents a different proportion of total tourism spend, meaning they cannot be directly compared.

TECT, ADP and MURPEs data for January 2023 will be released in March 2023

