Michael Yang appointed managing director of NZ Cheap Cars

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 07:01

NZ Cheap Cars has appointed Michael Yang as their new Managing Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as National Sales Manager for 2 Cheap Cars. Under his leadership, 2 Cheap Cars saw unprecedented growth and success, becoming the retail arm of NZX listed company NZ Automotive Investments.

With a vision to create a different kind of used car business, Michael is prioritising customer satisfaction, staff care, and working with excellent suppliers. "Profits are important, but doing the right thing is even more important," says Michael. He is committed to always prioritising quality over profits, even if that means growth may be slower.

NZ Cheap Cars' first branch is already operating at the old iconic Moyes site in Mt Wellington, and there are plans in place to expand throughout the country. Michael's leadership promises a fresh approach to the used car industry, focusing on integrity and putting customers first.

"We believe that honesty, transparency and treating our customers with respect is the only way to do business," said Michael. "We are excited to bring a new kind of used car business to New Zealand and change the industry for the better."

With Michael at the helm, NZ Cheap Cars is poised to become the leading provider of high-quality, affordable used cars in New Zealand.