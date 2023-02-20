Buddle Findlay 'commits to building a more sustainable community'

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 08:48

Quadrent is pleased to announce the addition of law firm, Buddle Findlay, to the growing list of companies who have signed up to the Quadrent Green Lease.

This arrangement will see Buddle Findlay’s high quality, end-of-lease laptops donated to charitable organisations like, Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation’s ToitÅ« te Toki programme, that will then distribute the devices to New Zealand schools in need.

The agreement ensures Buddle Findlay’s laptops, that are leased through Quadrent, are securely wiped and environmentally repurposed, recycled or redistributed after they are retired from corporate use, at the end of their lease term.

Buddle Findlay is one of New Zealand’s leading commercial and public law firms, with offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and a global reach of contacts and experience.

Buddle Findlay’s Chief Executive, Philip Maitland, commented, "Our central value proposition is 'exceptional outcomes through collaboration'. Therefore, it is great to have a supplier walking this journey with us, as we increasingly integrate environmental considerations into our day-to-day operations and contracts.

"We're committed to building a more sustainable and equitable community in Aotearoa New Zealand, in particular through our focus on child and rangatahi wellbeing. As Te Rourou Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation is a valued pro bono client of ours, we're pleased to be extending our partnership with them in this unique initiative, to identify the digital inclusion projects that will receive our donated laptops, providing children in need greater access to digital technology."

Quadrent CEO, Martyn Masterson, added, "Buddle Findlay and Quadrent have been working together since 2014, when we helped migrate their technology procurement to a leasing model, followed by a transition to a wholly mobile laptop fleet.

"I am delighted to have them come onboard as one of New Zealand’s early adopters to our Quadrent Green Lease. Buddle Findlay is a great example of how organisations are rethinking how they can reuse their technology as part of a circular economy to deliver a lasting impact on young kiwis, by providing the digital access that they need."

The Quadrent Green Lease allows businesses to fund their technology purchases via a lease and at the end of the devices’ lifecycle in that organisation, pass them back to Quadrent to responsibly recycle and repurpose the technology so that the best portion of devices flows into the New Zealand and Australian communities that need them most.

"As our clients refresh old devices for new through a Quadrent Green Lease, it also creates ‘a river of digital devices’ into the future. Collaborating at this level with our clients means that we can together continually address the digital access problem over the medium to long-term. It also provides peace of mind to our clients, today, that their technology is being well managed throughout its lifecycle inside a full range of cybersecurity and ESG policies," Masterson concluded.