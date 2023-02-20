Jarden research: The A2 Milk Company Limited first impressions

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 13:32

First Impression - 1H23 result

Rating: Neutral. Target price: NZ$5.70. Price (previous close): NZ$7.75.

The result: Overall, a solid operating result which at the group level was in line with our expectations. While we expected strong China Label (CL) growth and weaker English Label (EL) revenues vs consensus, the shift from EL to CL in terms of revenue mix was much more pronounced. Also, no contribution from US IMF revenues and any 2H23E contributions are expected to remain immaterial (in line with Jarden thinking). That said, encouraging to see US liquid milk losses narrowing and revenues increasing on the back of new product releases.

Key numbers:

Revenue: +18.6% vs PCP to NZ$774mn (+1.1% vs JARDe NZ$783mn), with IMF revenues +18% to NZ$556mn (+0.2% vs JARDe NZ$555mn).

Core IMF business: While we called out CL likely to be stronger than consensus and EL to be weaker than consensus, the magnitude of both was beyond our expectations, with CL +44% on pcp to NZ$271mn (+13% vs JARDe NZ$240mn), CBEC +71.5% on pcp to NZ$176mn (+5% vs JARDe NZ$167mn) and Daigou -39% to NZ$109mn (-26% vs JARDe NZ$148mn).

Other revenues: Confirming no US IMF product has been manufactured or sold to date, and that 2H23E US IMF revenues are also likely to be immaterial. US liquid milk proceeding well with revenues +62% to NZ$52mn and EBITDA loss reducing to -NZ$12.2mn (-NZ$16.4mn in 1H22).

EBITDA: +11% to NZ$109mn, margin 14% in line with JARDe NZ$108mn and margin 14%. Marketing expense +18% to NZ$135mn (+7% vs Jarden at NZ$126mn), representing marketing intensity of 17% (JARDe 16%). Higher marketing makes sense to us in the context of higher CL IMF sales mix.

Attributable NPAT: +24% to NZ$73.8mn, also in line with JARDe NZ$73.5mn

Inventory: Surprisingly, not exceptionally high at NZ$182mn although this is still an uplift in terms of % of revenue at 23% (1H22 inventory 21% of revenue), and could be recorded in Jan. Net cash position of NZ$707mn reflects negative operating cashflows used to build inventory ahead of the SAMR delay and 60% of buy-back completed. No further buy-back announced, balance of program to be completed 2H.

Outlook:

FY23 guidance: Revenue growth of low double-digit growth consistent with last update and our estimates (FY23E +14% revenue). EBITDA margins guided to be similar to FY22 (FY22 13.6%, in line with 1H23 and JARDe of 13.7% in FY23E). Cash conversion expected to be significantly lower than pcp due to reversal of working capital timing benefits in FY22 and stock build related to CL transition.

LT ambition maintained: Management reiterating investor day target to return business to NZ$2bn sales and improve margins by FY26. Despite macro China pressures, CL tracking ahead of expectations to date, while EL, other nutritionals, emerging markets are described as a work in progress. At the strategy day, any upside to long-term target operating margins was mostly likely to be derived from outperformance of EL. Jarden assumes NZ$2bn sales in FY26E with EBITDA margin of 18%.

Jarden view: We see this as a strong management result in a tough end market, underpinned by CL and marketing spend. Given strong price re-rate into result and no FY guidance upgrade, we continue to view ATM prospects as well priced.

Valuation and risks: Our 12m TP of NZ$5.70 is based on roll-forward of our spot DCF valuation by cost of equity less dividends. Our rating is Neutral. Key up/down risks to our rating include: China Label execution, competition, marketing intensity, SAMR renewal process.

Research Analysts

Adrian Allbon

Jason Cao

Ben Gilbert