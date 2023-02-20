Entries open for NZ Certified Builders’ Annual Apprentice Challenge - NZCB

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 16:59

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) encourages apprentices nationwide to get their entries in before the 17 March deadline for its annual Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM.

The regional heats of the competition will be held in multiple locations across the country on 1 April, with great prizes up for the grabs and winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion in May.

All apprentices that compete in the regional heats will receive an ITM prize pack and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place-getters. Regional winners also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Christchurch, where they compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship Manager Nick Matthews says there is a lot of anticipation for this year’s competition off the back of record participation over the past couple of years.

"We are always impressed by the calibre of apprentices competing and it’s a really great opportunity to celebrate and support the next generation of builders," says Nick.

A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build. On the day of the heats, each competitor will have eight hours to complete that project using durable, trade-quality timber and materials courtesy of ITM.

The finished projects must meet minimum safety standards and will be judged by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators. The judges will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

The projects made by the apprentices will be offered for sale to the public on TradeMe to raise money for charity, giving apprentices another good reason to enter the competition to support this important cause.

Apprentices can enter by visiting apprenticechallenge.nz and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by Friday 17 March.