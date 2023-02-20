Getting the east reconnected - Chorus

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 18:15

Following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, large numbers of homes and businesses in Napier and Gisborne have been without internet or cell coverage for just under a week.

On Sunday, however, friends and whānau in Gisborne were able to get back online and reconnect, while in Napier, progress to reconnect those without power saw increased online activity. Two stories behind this welcome news illustrate how the cyclone's devastation hit critical infrastructure differently.

In Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa/Gisborne, the northern and southern core fibre backhaul links were severely damaged at several points due to enormous landslips, severed bridges and road washouts.

After several days of challenging mahi in the field, the northern fibre backhaul link into Gisborne was re-established. This included the dramatic task of overlaying a fibre cable over the top of a steep gorge via helicopter.

As illustrated by the green line above, internet traffic revived just before midday - almost immediately after the backhaul link started to restore. A few hours later, as broadband retailers carried out further reconfiguration, another peak was observed, which took traffic

to near pre-cyclone levels. In both cases, the available network capacity coped comfortably with the increase in traffic load from copper, fibre, and some mobile usage.

However, with power availability likely to remain volatile, Gisborne residents may still experience some service interruptions.

At the same time, 500 kilometres south in Ahuriri/Napier, a different story was playing out.

Although most customers in this area couldn't get online over the past week, the Chorus broadband network has not been cut off. Despite the cyclone's widespread destruction in Hawke's Bay, the fibre backhaul links to the south remained intact, meaning that Napier wasn't isolated from the core fibre network.

However, as the green line on the Napier graph illustrates, there was a subdued level of traffic compared to the previous two Sundays. This reflects the widespread and prolonged power outages caused by the unprecedented levels of flooding in the Napier and Hastings area, with substations and homes submerged underwater.

Lines companies began restoring power in Napier from the CBD outwards on Friday, but not all areas were back online by Sunday. This is reflected in the lower traffic levels over the day compared to the blue and orange lines.