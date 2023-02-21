The scoop on Cookie Time’s new product launch

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 08:03

New Zealand’s number one selling and most trusted cookies brand is coming soon to the freezer - as Cookie Time breaks into a new treat category.

The iconic family owned company, celebrating its 40th birthday this month, today unveiled its latest release - Cookie Time Cookie Sandwiches; two cookies plus delicious ice cream or chocolate frozen dessert.

Product was due to be available in Streets freezers nationwide from tomorrow. However, with unprecedented weather events having a devastating impact on people and property, with flow on effects in the supply chain, the product has been delayed a week. In the meantime, taste testing will be offered tomorrow in Cookie Time’s three stores.

Cookie Time Co-Founder and Managing Director Guy Pope-Mayell says the sandwiches have been three years in the making. And the result of a three-way collaboration between Cookie Time, ice cream manufacturer Appleby Farms and distributor Streets.

The cookie sandwich is the second major product launch to celebrate the company’s 40th birthday. Earlier this month, it announced a supersized special edition of its famous Original™ Chocolate Chunk Cookie, 40% bigger.

"Cookie sandwiches have been a passion project for me, the opportunity to break into a new treat category and launch a product as iconic in its own way as our Original Chocolate Chunk Cookie," Pope-Mayell says.

"Ice cream sandwiches are a quintessential Kiwi dessert. We dabbled in them in the 1980s, selling our first iterations in Riccarton Mall in Christchurch. And over the last 10 years they’ve been a crowd favourite in our Cookie Bars in New Zealand and Japan.

"We knew we wanted to take them to a wider audience one day and that day has come. It’s time for Kiwis to ditch the do-it-yourself pink wafer and level up their ice cream (or dairy free) sandwich experience."

Pope-Mayell and Cookie Time Creative Lead Suzanne Pope-Mayell have been on a nationwide roadtrip over the past two weeks, driving a Cookie Time freezer ute and delivering the supersized birthday cookie plus secret stash boxes of the cookie sandwiches to the company’s 51 franchisees.

It’s a move that harks back to Guy Pope-Mayell’s very first Cookie Time job, delivering cookies in the company’s beloved Mini Clubman.

In the early days, Cookie Time cookies were produced with classic Kiwi ingenuity. The chocolate was cut up on a customised bread slicer to get big chunky pieces, cookie dough was measured out with ice cream scoops, and paint scrapers were used to get the baked cookies off the trays.

Pope-Mayell says Cookie Time is now growing faster than ever, following the opening of a new Dunedin Cookie Bar and a target of growing its export portfolio from 14 countries to 23 by year end.

"From humble beginnings, Cookie Time has really been taken to heart by Kiwis and people further afield. We’re so proud to be 40 years in business, and still family owned and NZ made."

The new Cookie Time Cookie Sandwiches come in two flavours - THE ORIGINAL™ CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE SANDWICH: Cookie Time’s Original™ recipe cookies plus ice cream. And THE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE SANDWICH: Cookie Time’s plant based Chocolate Chunk cookies plus chocolate coconut cream. They are now due to be available in Streets freezers nationwide from 1 March.

Taste testing will be available tomorrow in Cookie Time’s Christchurch bakery shop, Queenstown Cookie Bar and Dunedin Cookie Bar, for the first 250 people visiting each store from 9am.