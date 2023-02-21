Invercargill City Council appoints new chief executive

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 11:30

Invercargill City Council Mayor Nobby Clark has announced that Councillors have appointed its Group Manager Finance and Assurance, Michael Day, as the new chief executive.

Michael Day will replace current Chief Executive Clare Hadley, who has been in the role since 2018 and whose contract was due to end in March.

"This was a tough decision for all elected members to make. Clare has done some really good work here that is a credit to her. There has been challenging times and she has guided us through some big transformations, for which we express our gratitude."

Mayor Clark said he was looking forward to working with Day, who comes with an impressive council pedigree.

Day came to Council in 2020 following 14 years at Christchurch City Council. There he managed the council’s logistical response during the Canterbury earthquakes and recovery and was also instrumental to implementing a complete financial system transformation.

"This is an exciting time for any Chief Executive as Invercargill experiences major growth with our City Streets redevelopment, the Branxholme pipeline project, Project 1225 and significant economic development, and this was reflected in the high number of applicants we received for the role.

"This provides some challenges, but also some great opportunities. This role will help shape some of this exciting work and ensure Invercargill continues to forge ahead to create He NgÄkau Aroha - A City With Heart."

A start date for the incumbent Chief Executive Officer has not yet been decided, but there is expected to be a transitional period, Clark said.