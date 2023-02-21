Duncan Paterson joins the Investor Group on Climate Change

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 11:29

Experienced responsible investment executive Duncan Paterson has joined the Investor Group on Climate Change as Director of Investor Practice, a newly created position.

Through his 25 years in the sector Duncan Paterson has undertaken roles including;

building the responsible investment advisory business CAER, which was ultimately merged with global firm ISS ESG in 2019. serving as ISS ESG's global Head of ESG Thought Leadership Program. serving as a director and the chair of the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia (RIAA), serving as a director of the Hong Kong-based Association for Sustainable and Responsible Investment in Asia (ASrIA). co-chairing the Technical Working Group in the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative (ASFI's) initial roadmap process.

Duncan has also been a frequent participant in IGCC's working groups and summits.

As Director of Investor Practice, Duncan will take on executive responsibility for accelerating climate-aligned investment throughout the membership, and ensuring members are well-equipped with leading tools and knowledge in the rapidly evolving sector.

IGCC's Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mikula-Wright said:

"Duncan is the perfect addition to our leadership group.

"He knows our members, the opportunities and the challenges they face in getting their portfolios ready for a climate-resilient, net zero economy.

"To get Australia and the world on track by 2030 every investor will have to accelerate, building on the progress they're making now.

"Duncan has been an important leader in Australia's financial system, and we're thrilled to have him on board."

IGCC Director of Investor Practice, Duncan Paterson said:

"As someone who has always been motivated by the potential for impact in my work, I am tremendously excited to contribute to the real-world outcomes that arise from IGCC's work, both at the policy engagement level and through the global programs that IGCC has co-founded and integrated into our workstreams for members.

"The finance industry understands that beneficiaries' interests are best served by rapid decarbonisation and swift action to protect the economy from the physical systemic impacts of climate change.

"For investors, it's not a question of whether to move, it's about how to move fast.

"That will be a big part of our role; IGCC is the gateway for investors to the best tools, practices, and lessons that can help speed up our members' work."