Domino's raising 'dough' for NZ communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 14:50

Over 100 Domino’s stores across New Zealand will donate $2 from every pizza sold between 3:00pm and 8:00pm this Wednesday 22 February 2023 to HYPERLINK "https://www.givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding" Taskforce Kiwi to support those devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The shocking weather event caused severe damage, forcing people to evacuate and leaving thousands of homes and businesses damaged by floodwaters and without power. Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Daniel Hawkins said as clean-up efforts in New Zealand communities begin, Domino’s stores are looking to help in any way they can.

"Domino’s is often the last kitchen to close during a natural disaster, supporting affected communities by donating much-needed hot meals to first responders, volunteers, and evacuees," said Mr Hawkins.

"I am proud to share that our franchisees in the Hawkes Bay region have donated more than 2,000 pizzas so far to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, and our support doesn’t end there."

This Wednesday, more than 100 participating Domino’s stores will come together to raise funds for those affected by the floods, helping not-for-profit organisation HYPERLINK "http://www.givit.org.au" Taskforce Kiwi. These funds will cover the operational costs involved in Taskforce Kiwi’s cyclone relief effort, including supporting their team on the ground with the right equipment and PPE and with fuel for both frontline workers and evacuees.

Donating $2 from every pizza sold on the day, Domino’s hopes to raise more than $50,000 for Taskforce Kiwi, with the assistance of Domino’s registered charity, Give for Good. Give for Good General Manager Bronwyn Spencer said: "We understand that while we can’t replace what people have lost during this catastrophic weather event, but we can help communities begin to recover, and of course provide a safe, hot meal.

"As Domino’s registered charity, with a focus on proving meals to those in need, Give for Good is proud to continue its support of Kiwis affected by Cyclone Gabrielle," said Ms Spencer.

"Donating to Taskforce Kiwi will help ensure those in need across New Zealand get exactly what they need, when they need it."

Taskforce Kiwi Board Chair Bevan Killick said that the support provided by Domino’s and Give for Good is crucial to Taskforce Kiwi's cyclone relief operation in Hawke’s Bay. "Currently, many of the communities who need support are unable to communicate with the outside world, but we know with over 2,500 displaced residents there is a significant demand for our help," said Mr Killick.

"The funds raised by Domino’s and its registered charity will help bring relief support to those impacted directly by the cyclone and ensure that our veteran volunteers have a sense of purpose, identity and community as they continue to serve their country and communities.

"While our volunteers give their time for free, there are significant costs related to ensuring that our teams can operate safely and effectively, and we're incredibly grateful for this support that allows us to do that. "

Domino’s stores across Hawke’s Bay region are continuing to support volunteers in the coming days through the Company’s Feed the Knead program.

To see the full list of stores participating in this Wednesday’s Doughraiser between 3:00pm and 8:00pm, head to www.giveforgood.org.nz/taskforce-kiwi-doughraiser. For more information, visit www.dominos.co.nz or www.giveforgood.org.nz.

To learn more about Taskforce Kiwi’s Cyclone Gabrielle appeal, visit: www.taskforcekiwi.org/.