SME business sales prices up nearly 30% in three years - ABC Business Sales

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 09:42

The average sale price for SME businesses has increased by nearly 30% over the last three years - with the single biggest quarterly jump occurring at the end of last year.

Data from ABC Business Sales’ latest Market Intelligence Report shows that the average sale price for SME businesses worth up to $5m (excluding the hospitality sector) increased by 28% since December 2020 - including a significant quarterly increase of 10% between Q3 and Q4 last year.

ABC Business Sales Managing Director, Chris Small, acknowledges the challenges experienced by many SME business owners during this time-period (post Covid), but explains the price jump as a ‘flight to quality’ rationale within the SME industry.

"More and more buyers are chasing higher quality, more profitable businesses and that’s what is driving the average price up.

"For the past three years we have had a substantial increase in volumes of businesses coming to market with values of $2m or more. These transactions have been the impetus behind the increasing average business sale price, resulting in a 28% increase from the end of 2020 to the end of 2022." Although the average price for Hospitality businesses ($0-$5m) experienced a 9% decrease for the 12 months to Dec 2022, Small says the ‘flight to quality’ rationale also explains this sector’s significant average sales price increase of 34% over the last three years.

"Purchasers have had less motivation to buy smaller, start-up or unproven hospo businesses, and have instead had a preference to spend more on existing/proven hospo businesses to reduce their risk in what have been uncertain and unprecedented times for the industry."