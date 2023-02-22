Release of Tourism Data Leadership Group’s first report - MBIE

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 11:10

This stakeholder alert provides the Tourism Data Leadership Group’s (TDLG) initial report and summary feedback from the Minister of Tourism and government officials.

The report sets out the TDLGs strategic approach, drawing on previous tourism strategic discussions. The Report also contains a stocktake and assessment of current data provision, Te Ao MÄori perspectives, analysis of user needs, and a list of recommendations on current and new tourism data initiatives. The recommendations include:

improvement to existing data sets including the International Visitor Survey and International Arrivals new data sets including domestic travel measures and international visitor forecasts identifying and co-funding a set of Regional Tourism Indicators measuring the impact of tourism activity in Aotearoa; and improving data accessibility.

The full initial report

The TDLG was established in June 2022 to create a collaborative forum to identify information needs of the diverse set of tourism data users, communicate those needs to stakeholders, and support the implementation of possible solutions.

The TDLG has met regularly since it began and delivered the initial report to the Minister of Tourism at the end of 2022. The Minister of Tourism was very supportive of the TDLG’s work and he noted his intent for the TDLG to identify sustainable, co-funding models between government and industry. The report was also circulated to other government agencies who provided feedback on:

prioritisation and phasing of the extensive list of recommendations consideration of how any new datasets will be financially viable over time aligning recommendations with existing work underway such as Tourism Industry Transformation Plan exploring how the new data will be used and the added benefit.

A summary of feedback for TDLG report

The release of this report is to allow the industry to read the evaluation and recommendations produced by the TDLG. If you have any feedback and comments for the TDLG initial report, please email us at tourismdata.co-governance@mbie.govt.nz

Background information

Prior to the Group’s establishment, it was agreed across industry and government to move to a more collaborative data system. This stemmed from the Tourism Information and Data Hui in 2019. Since then, the Group has been appointed in consultation with industry, including joint work on the Terms of Reference for the Group and the application and appointment processes.

Tourism Information and Data Hui

Tourism Data Leadership Group