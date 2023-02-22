oOh!media and The Spinoff announce partnership of The Fold

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 14:20

The Spinoff is proud to announce a new partnership between its podcast, The Fold and oOh!media, New Zealand’s leading out-of-home media company. The partnership provides network promotion, support and greater access to sought-after podcast guests.

The Fold host Duncan Greive says, "Our ethos with The Fold is to provide insight and commentary from industry leaders that will help to guide and inform the latest developments in the hectic media industry of Aotearoa. To have received that support from oOh!media, the biggest player in the space, is invaluable to The Fold and our industry as a whole"

Launching this month, the partnership kicks-off on The Spinoff Podcast Network with an interview with Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!media NZ.

In the interview, Nick and Duncan discuss the growth and evolution of the out-of-home media industry in New Zealand over the last 20 years, as well as the impact of digitisation on the industry. They also touch on some of the most innovative and effective uses of the medium and the future role of out-of-home, with a local lens.

The interview provides a valuable perspective on the media industry, and the role it plays in the larger advertising landscape.

Nick Vile notes, "At oOh!, we strive to lead our industry with an ethos of care and responsibility and a community-first approach - from the infrastructure and value we provide communities around the country, through to our sustainability efforts and innovative products. It was great being able to tell our story and uncover the layers of out-of-home and how the medium has evolved." Vile continues, "We love The Spinoff at oOh! and see a great synergy with their no-nonsense, authentic, and industry-leading approach to journalism. This partnership was a no-brainer - we are happy to provide our support to such a valuable media outlet. "

Tune in to The Fold every Monday to listen to Duncan Greive and guests discuss the latest developments in the New Zealand media industry.