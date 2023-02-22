Ipsos releases Global Trends 2023: A new world disorder

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 14:40

As 2023 opens, we’re entering a new world disorder filled with crises on multiple fronts. The largest Global Trends survey ever, from leading insights firm Ipsos, shows that, globally, 74% agree that their government and public services will do too little to help people in the years ahead.

The major challenges facing people give businesses and institutions a clear mandate to offer plans and solutions, which will differ from market to market. Yet less than half consider their national government (36%) or businesses (45%) to be good at planning for the long- term future.

Our study - comprised of 48,000 interviews across 50 markets covering 70% of the world’s population and 87% of GDP - highlights clear trends to monitor and prepare for:

1. Eight in ten agree we are headed for environmental disaster unless we change our habits quickly. What there is not agreement about is how to address it - and even with such high levels of concern, half agree scientists don’t really know what they are talking about on environmental issues.

2. A growing tension between global and local. Although many talk of de-globalisation, at least six in ten people across the world believe that globalisation is good for them personally (62%) and for their market (66%). Over the last decade, this figure has been gently rising - even as geopolitical tensions have worsened.

3. Despite global divisions, Ipsos Global Trends shows people do have clear expectations of brands and business. Most believe business can be a force for good, with 80% agreeing that brands can make money and support good causes at the same time - yet at the same time, 53% don’t trust business leaders to tell the truth. And almost two-thirds say they try to buy products from brands that act responsibly, even if it costs more (64%).

4. Amid rising demand for the regulation of big tech, six in ten fear that technical progress is destroying our lives - but at the same time 71% also say they can’t imagine life without the internet; this encapsulates the cognitive polyphasia so many of us experience in thinking about technology. A larger proportion still - 81% - are resigned to losing some privacy because of what new technology can do.

5. Finally, despite a gloomy global outlook, we are confident about our own prospects. Our optimism bias is clear; while only 31% are optimistic for the world overall for the coming year, most consider themselves happy (57%), and 59% are optimistic about how 2023 will pan out for themselves and their family.

"Navigating through the ‘Twitchy Twenties’ means detail matters," says Ben Page, Global CEO of Ipsos. "How can brands, governments and individuals work together to solve the multiple crises facing global society and build on the personal hope and optimism we see?"

Carin Hercock, Managing Director of Ipsos New Zealand added "We are extremely excited to be able to share the 2023 Ipsos Global Trends report. For the first time we will be able to provide a unique and in-depth understanding of how New Zealanders are feeling about the big trends influencing people across the globe. Many of the emerging global trends stand true for New Zealanders, but there are some important variations. With the rise of big tech, New Zealanders have a greater reliance on the internet and technology than we see elsewhere, and despite the challenges thrown at us, we are going into 2023 feeling happier and more optimistic about the year ahead than many other markets. We are looking forward to releasing the full New Zealand story soon and sharing our thoughts on the challenges and opportunities that these will present for businesses and institutions across Aotearoa."

Ipsos Global Trends 2023 provides the data needed to make decisions for a range of plausible future scenarios. We share the Macro Forces that will shape the next decade, review the changes we see in our global trends framework and suggest ways to react and build resilience.

Our report tells a story from the topline data. For a deeper dive into demographic differences, regional analysis and sector- or market-specific insights please contact us for a custom analysis of this incredibly rich data source.