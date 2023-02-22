Air New Zealand launches temporary Gisborne - Napier service - Air New Zealand

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 17:29

Air New Zealand has added a new temporary service between TairÄwhiti Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay at a time when the two regions are struggling with the impacts of devastating floods and severely damaged roads.

The direct service will operate Sunday to Friday and is in addition to the airline’s existing services to and from Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that the airline is committed to supporting the communities most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and this temporary direct flight will provide a convenient and efficient travel option as recovery efforts continue.

"The floods have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and disrupted travel for many Kiwis. By launching this service, we’re doing all we can to restore vital transportation links between the two regions, support families and friends looking to re-unite and help essential workers get to where they need to be.

"Flights go on sale tomorrow, 23 February and are available for travel from 26 February to 25 March."

The demands of operating Air New Zealand’s existing routes out of Gisborne and Napier mean that this service is limited to a daily operation and is made possible because of the current need to reposition an aircraft overnight in Hawke’s Bay.

For customers, Air New Zealand has extended flexibility for those booked to travel to/from Gisborne or Napier between 17 February and 26 February 2023. Customers have until 31 March 2023 to change the date of their flight without a change fee, service fee or fare difference applying.

Customers can also choose to reroute their flight without facing additional charges provided it’s to another domestic destination.

The schedule for the Gisborne - Napier flights between 26 February to 25 March is as follows:

Fight NZ8477 Departing Gisborne Time 7:35pm Arriving Napier Time 8:05pm

Fight NZ8478 Departing Napier Time 7:30am Arriving Gisborne Time 8:00am