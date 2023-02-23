Annabel Langbein and Broken Heart Spirits celebrate Bella first birthday

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 08:22

Multi-award-winning Queenstown distillery Broken Heart Spirits is celebrating the success of its wild plum gin elixir a year since it launched.

Renowned New Zealand cook and food writer Annabel Langbein and her daughter Rose’s Bella - Wild Plum Gin Elixir was created in collaboration with Broken Heart Spirits’ gin.

The Langbeins have been picking wild plums near their home in WÄnaka for many years to make their own elixir, so it was a match made in heaven when Annabel’s plums were blended with 18 different revitalising aromatics and botanicals by Broken Heart’s master distiller Joerg Henkenhaf.

The deliciously juicy Black Doris plums have created a uniquely fruity gin option, highlighting the beautiful local produce available in Central Otago. The elixir is a superbly rounded drop, balancing sweetness with spice to create a full-bodied, silky feel with a decadent finish. Lusciously sweet and tangy plums are married with notes of rounded spice, pepper, and liquorice, with a delicate hint of almond.

"Bella has all the gin characteristics but is an exciting new option for people looking to explore their taste buds," says Joerg.

"The beautiful ruby-red colour draws people in and they’re interested to get to know her. Bella’s been a huge hit at our dedicated Gin Garden tasting room in Queenstown and a great alternative for those who didn’t even realise they like gin.

"It’s always a favourite at gin festivals we attend around the country."

Bella is a key staple on the Broken Heart’s Gin Garden tasting flights, mixed into delicious cocktails, enjoyed as a spritzer with a splash of soda, or as a stand-alone drink poured over ice.

A balanced drop, perfect for any occasion, the elixir has made waves in the New Zealand gin scene. Bella was recently awarded Highly Commended in Guide to New Zealand Gin Vol.3, one of only four out of the 50 entries in the Flavoured and Liqueur section.

Annabel says she and Rose are "really proud" of Bella.

"I’ve been making it from the wild plums in our garden for years, and then worked with our good friend Joerg at Broken Heart Spirits who began distilling and selling it. It’s a stunning gin, delicious, and only 25% alcohol.

"We’ve created our own ‘Bella-sour’ and ‘Bella-tini’ recipes, and love that it’s perfect for all occasions - late nights around the dining table, hot summer days at the beach and adventures on the lake or in the mountains."

To celebrate Bella’s first birthday, they are offering a free copy of Annabel’s Summer At Home cookbook with any two-bottle purchase. This exclusive Birthday Deal is only available at the Gin Garden and online at brokenheartspirits.com.