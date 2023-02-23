Foodstuffs North Island celebrates team success at annual Excellence Awards

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 11:53

After an incredible effort by so many of the Foodstuffs North Island teams to respond to the devastating impacts of the Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, the organisation is looking forward to taking a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate and recognise the talents and dedication of their people at the Foodstuffs North Island Annual Excellence Awards, to be held on the 25th of February at the Cordis in Auckland.

A longstanding event in the Foodstuffs North Island calendar, the Excellence Awards recognise both the top graduates from internal training programmes, as well as winners from individual category competitions such as the much-anticipated Baker of the Year and Checker of the Year.

Chris Quin, Foodstuffs North Island CEO says the awards are a great example of how the 100% locally owned and operated cooperative acknowledges the dedication and work put in by its teams - and is particularly valued given the hard mahi across the Foodstuffs team to respond to the recent weather events across the North Island.

"This event is always a highlight for me as I get to see the skills and talent of our teams get recognised and celebrated, as well as acknowledging the hard work, passion, and energy our people bring.

"We’re focused on making sure everyone in our Foodies whÄnau has what they need to achieve their potential, so it’s great to be able to come together and celebrate their milestones in the past year.

"Our people are our business, and their success is our success, so to recognise the brilliant work they do across all aspects of the business, from our merchandisers through to our butchers, is extremely special for everyone involved."

Foodstuffs North Island Retail Apprentice of the Year, Butcher Apprentice of the Year, Bakery Apprentice of the Year, Baker of the Year, Machine Operator of the Year and Checker of the Year are the big announcements of the night, with finalists awaiting the reveal of final placings and prizes. Those recognised as outstanding participants of Foodstuffs North Island run development programmes and newly approved operators are recognised on the evening too.