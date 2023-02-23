PermaPine LTD, donates 50,000 dollars to support key sectors

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 12:41

PermaPine has made a $50k donation to a charity relief fund targeting the agricultural and horticultural sectors following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay, and on the East Coast last week.

The Reporoa-based Roundwood producer was not seriously impacted by the cyclone but had become aware of families, whanau, customers, businesses, and landowners, who had been badly impacted, many of whom were loyal customers.

Managing Director Ian Piebenga said the Company has a strong community culture and wanted to do something to help make a difference in whatever way it could. The ever-generous staff had also backed the cause by making voluntary donations.

"The images we have seen of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle have touched us all, and we know there will be people in these sectors who have lost everything," said Mr Piebenga.

"By making this donation through The Evergreen Foundation, a registered charitable trust, our aim is to offer a little bit of hope to those sectors, as they start on a long road to recovery."

"They are, after all, the backbone of the Hawke’s Bay/East Coast economy."

PermaPine would like to assure the market that they are well prepared to meet demand country wide. Anyone wanting to donate to the fund can do so here: https://bit.ly/tumurelieffund