Electric newcomer wins NZ Autocar magazine's car of the year

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 13:41

BYD is a new brand to the market, but that didn’t stop the Atto 3 being judged New Zealand Autocar magazine’s Car of the Year. The electric SUV has only been on sale here for eight months but has become an immensely popular model for BYD. NZ Autocar named the Atto 3 its Best Value Car of the Year, while it was also good enough to win the magazine’s overall Car of the Year award.

What NZ Autocar magazine had to say about the BYD Atto 3

"The BYD Atto 3 is astoundingly good value when you look at what you get.

Now starting at $58,990, or just over $50k once you get your rebate, the standard specification shames most European models costing twice as much."

"The Extended range model, with a 60kWh battery has a claimed 420km range while the 50kWh model is pegged at 345km. As for energy consumption, it’s good for around 14-15kWh/100km."

"Its exterior styling is interesting without being too out there, unlike the interior which looks organic with its curves and contours. The build quality and materials used are genuinely impressive."

"This five-door has good room in the rear along with a 440L boot. There’s the usual split folding and Isofix points for the kids’ seats. It’s practical then."

In summary, NZ Autocar magazine said the new BYD was the ‘surprise package’ of the year, from a brand you’d never heard of, but the Atto 3 goes to show how quickly perceptions can change thanks to these new electric carmakers.

To read more about the NZ Autocar magazine Car of the Year awards click here

Other class winners

Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Luxury COTY

Kia EV6 - Most Electrifying COTY

Ford Ranger - Ute COTY

Kia Niro - Eco COTY

Nissan X-Trail - Family COTY

Volvo C40 - Most Desirable COTY

Honda Civic Type R - Performance COTY

Toyota GR86 - Most Dynamic COTY

Skoda Fabia - Urban COTY.

Opel Mokka - Hipster’s COTY

Subaru WRX - ‘Best Bang for your Buck’

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 - Bike of the Year