Recovery Visa a good first step - BusinessNZ

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 09:37

BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts.

The new 6-month visa which became available for applications today will help bring needed workers into New Zealand to assist with cyclone and flooding recovery.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the move is welcome, however the criteria need to be broad to support all aspects of the recovery.

"Firms need to be able to put forward the right person for the job at hand and businesses need flexibility to respond to the circumstances they are facing.

"The recovery and getting businesses and communities back on their feet will take longer than six months, and firms need to be able to plan for recovery efforts while ensuring they don’t fall further behind on other critical projects and work. Those on work visas in country need the opportunity to move to where their skills are needed.

"A 7-day fast-track for approvals and no fees for successful applicants are very appropriate given the extreme need for overseas skills.

"However, it should be remembered that we had an extreme need for skills before Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Businesses desperately seeking skills would encourage the Government to apply the same fast-track methods to address the wide range of skill needs in New Zealand."