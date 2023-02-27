'Business acquisition Broadway Radiology set for expansion'

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 08:08

Palmerston North’s leading radiology company, Broadway Radiology, has announced that it is joining Canopy Healthcare Group, one of New Zealand’s major healthcare companies.

Broadway Radiology is the largest private provider of quality diagnostic imaging, serving the Manawatu and Horowhenua regions.

Canopy Healthcare is a unique, vertically integrated, New Zealand healthcare provider, comprising of 18 diagnostic clinics, 6 oncology clinics, a private breast surgical and diagnostic centre and a drug compounding business, making it the largest North Island diagnostic provider and the largest medical oncology provider in New Zealand.

They are well known for their integrated, patient-centric approach to the provision of world-class services, delivered locally.

As well as providing private healthcare services, the company is a major supporter of publicly funded entities such as ACC, plus supports local public hospitals wherever possible.

Broadway’s Managing Partner, Dr Peter Dixon said, "We are proud to become part of Canopy Healthcare as this brings an additional layer of support and services to both our patients and staff.

Access to Canopy’s scale and capital backing will ensure that Broadway Radiology can look to expand its services, ensuring we are offering the latest technologies."

The existing Broadway Radiology team will remain unchanged and will gain many benefits to their practice including additional support from TRG Imaging radiologists plus learning and development opportunities for all staff.

According to the Chief Executive of Canopy Healthcare Group Tony Moffatt, this move with Broadway is an important step in continuing the delivery of clinical excellence in a number of healthcare specialities across New Zealand.

"We’re excited to bring Broadway Radiology into the Canopy Healthcare family, allowing us to offer expanded imaging opportunities plus planning for the provision of oncology services in the region. We continue to look to grow and expand across the regions to ensure people have access to the best private medical care. We’re really focussed on a model of care that looks after patients at all touchpoints without causing additional stresses." says Moffatt.