SymbionIQ Labs teases next-gen health and fitness data DAO at ETHDenver 2023

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 11:58

SYMBIONIQ LABS, LTD, developers of next-gen real-time human motion technology for the health and fitness sector, is excited to announce their attendance at ETHDenver 2023 event in Colorado, USA from the 24th February - 5th March 2023. ETHDenver is one of the most important events for those interested in a decentralized, Web3 future and is the world’s largest and longest-running Ethereum #BUIDLathon event.

SymbionIQ Labs, a pioneering technology start-up headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand is set to disrupt the health and fitness industry by building NeoTrackR™, the latest in modern wearable motion capture hardware with accurate and live-synced whole-body movement tracking software. And NeoMoov™, an intelligent virtual training App equipped with life-like 3D avatar animations, rich virtual environments and digital sports equipment and accessories. Designed for use in the life sciences sector through to fitness professionals, small businesses and enthusiasts alike, the affordable and wearable MoCap hardware coupled with the App platform enables users to record own body movements, analyse results and improve poses on-the-fly, view muscle response overlay and imitate expert moves with access to interactive exercise sessions. All with the goal to achieve precise posture anytime, anywhere. The health and fitness community can participate in live-streamed fitness sessions or access on-demand premium content whilst exercising outside and in the comfort of their own personal space or volume with the ability to create, own and monetise their unique motion assets on the blockchain.

The NeoMoov™ virtual training platform is developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, the most advanced real-time 3D creation tool that powers Fortnite, to bring high-fidelity results and realistic visuals. The NeoMoov™ App will be available on Android and iOS devices paired with the NeoTrackR™ wearable motion sensor trackers to deliver perfect body motion capabilities in real-time.

[SymbionIQ Labs teaser video: https://youtu.be/AskgNNCGu3s]

SymbionIQ Labs, NeoMoov and NeoTrackR technologies - empowers fitness trainers and movement professionals with innovative real-time tools to create online lessons and expand audiences virtually and from everywhere

Jean-Philippe Diel | Founder | SymbionIQ Labs: "Within the health and fitness industry we understand that movement is traditionally an analogue asset and learning exercise sequences is time consuming, location-bound and expensive. Our vision and strategy are to translate human body movements into digital assets, grow a new creator-owner economy and augment the business of trainers and movement professionals by delivering a cost-effective and efficient toolbox that incorporates everyday smart devices, innovations in VR, XR and modern MoCap to be accessible by all."

ETHDENVER 2023, DENVER, USA

Book closed-door meetings: Jean-Philippe Diel - jp.diel@symbioniq.com

Date: Friday, 24th February - Sunday, 5th March, 2023

UPCOMING EVENTS: MEET SYMBIONIQ LABS

SXSW, Austin, Texas: 10th - 19th March 2023 Consensus 2023, Austin, Texas: 26th - 28th April 2023

The SymbionIQ Labs technologies is under development and will be available to select beta testers by June, 2023. To apply please stay up-to-date by visiting the company website.