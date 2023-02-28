Foodstuffs enables customers to donate to Red Cross at stores

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 16:05

Foodstuffs, the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World, Four Square, Raeward Fresh and On the Spot has enabled customers to donate to Red Cross New Zealand at its stores, following Cyclone Gabrielle. The co-operative's 550+ stores will be displaying posters in store with QR codes, so customers can easily donate to the Red Cross New Zealand’s Disaster Fund.

Cyclone Gabrielle brought strong winds, heavy rain and flooding to the North Island, causing loss of life, damage to homes, businesses and crops. Since the cyclone hit, Foodstuffs teams have worked around the clock to send in Starlinks, generators and specialist support to affected areas to reopen its 33 affected stores. The co-operative has been providing affected communities with access to essential products and has used trucks, Unimog’s, boats and helicopters to deliver product to its stores.

At the same time, Foodstuffs HereforNZ team has pledged over $365,000 worth of product, or cash funding, to support those in immediate need. Over the next week, the co-op will be increasing its support as it works with its community partners while enabling customers to show their support too.

Chris Quin, Managing Director of Foodstuffs New Zealand said: "With so many New Zealanders impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent Auckland flooding, we’ve been mucking in to help the country recover. Customers have asked us to get behind Red Cross New Zealand and we’re happy to use our systems and network of 550+ stores to support the critical work they’re doing to deliver vital assistance and relief to those in need."

Foodstuffs stores across New Zealand are displaying posters in store promoting the Red Cross’s New Zealand Disaster Fund alongside a QR code. Customers can scan the QR code while they shop and donate using their mobile device. When a customer scans the QR code on their phone, they’re taken to the Red Cross’s New Zealand Disaster fund webpage where they can donate.

Quin also emphasised the importance of community support during times of crisis. "As a co-operative, we’re driven by the principle of working together for the greater good. We believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle."

To donate to the Red Cross while you shop, look out for the QR code posters at PAK’nSAVE, New World, Four Square, On the Spot, Gilmours, Raeward Fresh and Trents stores across New Zealand.