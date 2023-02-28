Supporting Pacific SMEs investment readiness - Pacific Trade Invest NZ

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 18:22

Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand (PTI NZ) is offering practical support to Pacific SMEs to encourage and grow business investment capabilities.

The Investment Readiness Programme seeks to build a pipeline of bankable projects to attract foreign investment in established enterprises and start-ups.

PTI NZ will match the businesses with locally-based business advisory and accounting firms, to develop investment proposals for the companies.

The programme is funded by the Pacer Plus Implementation Unit.

Business owners wanting to learn more can contact Rohan Parekh, Investment Facilitation Manager at PTI NZ rohan.parekh@pacifictradeinvest.com

or phone +64 9 529 5165

or +64 22 594 5966

SMEs and Start-Ups from all business sectors are welcome to apply to the Investment Readiness programme. Submissions close by Friday 24 March.