Wise unveils new look as it reaches 16 million customers served worldwide

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 13:30

Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money is today rolling out a new look and feel. This comes as the company announced that it has reached 16 million customers served worldwide, and revealed plans for further global expansion.

The complete visual makeover features a fresh green palette and a bold new font, and draws from global currencies, languages, alphabets and places around the world.

Designed to make the Wise customer experience consistent regardless of the place or language they sign up in, the look also underscores Wise’s mission to build money without borders and its ambition to create a fast, convenient, cost-effective and transparent global alternative to the traditional correspondent system.

With 6 million active customers moving over £25 billion each quarter, the company welcomes around 100,000 new customers every week.

Wise continues to take on the world

First launched in 2011, Wise continues to invest in expanding its unique international account offer and underlying infrastructure:

Wise Account: The world’s first international account for people, the account enables customers to send, spend, receive and hold money in 50+ currencies. Wise most recently introduced "Interest" in Assets in the UK, and "Balance Cashback" in Europe to the account ä¸ features to allow customers to earn a return on the money they hold in Wise, without compromising on their ability to instantly access their money when they need. Today, Wise also announced the launch of Assets in Singapore, and the feature will become available to customers in Europe next.

In India and Israel, Wise has secured licences to launch more services including the multi-currency account and card soon.

Wise Business: The one account for international businesses, Wise Business offers everything the personal account has along with business specific tools like multi-user access, approval workflows, integrations into accounting software like Xero and expense cards for employees. Wise Business is used by over 300,000 businesses each quarter. In the US, Wise has begun rolling out cards to LLCs and sole proprietors.

Wise Platform: More than 60 banks and large businesses including GooglePay, Deel and Monzo offer their own customers faster, cheaper and more efficient international payments, powered by Wise, through Wise Platform partnerships. Wise Platform today also went live with Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by assets.

Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and CEO of Wise commented:

"Our new look is inspired by the millions of people and businesses worldwide that use Wise today. It draws from where they come from, but also represents the excitement of the world open for them to conquer.

"Over the past year we’ve introduced new features to make Wise more useful to our customers, and made payments faster. We now deliver over half our payments to their recipient in less than 20 seconds. We also helped our customers save on fees ä¸ £1.5 billion compared to banks in 2022 alone.

"But there’s a long way to go. People and businesses are still being duped by hidden fees, and losing over £180 billion each year to their banks. This is money they could have otherwise used to pay bills, expand their businesses or even save for a rainy day. We don’t accept it and we’re committed to solving this for everyone, everywhere."

The new look is rolling out across Wise’s website and mobile apps, and across the company’s digital channels such as social media over the day from 7am GMT.