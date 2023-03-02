Update from administrators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL) on RAL’s Season Pass Campaign for 2023

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 10:16

The Administrators of RAL, John Fisk and Richard Nacey of PwC New Zealand, wish to provide an update on RAL’s Season Pass Campaign for 2023.

Following discussions between the Administrators and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), we are pleased to announce that season passes will be going on sale shortly for the 2023 winter ski season.

The Administrators advise that a 2023 season pass will give the customer access to the full 1,050 hectares of world-class freeride terrain, across both Whakapapa and TÅ«roa. John Fisk says, "We are delighted to reach this milestone in preparation for the upcoming season. This is another key part of ensuring the business is ready for the 2023 winter ski season."

Details of the season pass will be released in the coming weeks and will feature a greater degree of guest flexibility and optionality than in previous years. Fisk says, "We want to ensure the public have confidence in the 2023 winter ski season and also the protection to know that their funds are secure in the form of being held in a trust until the season commences."

There will be a limited number of season passes available to the public to ensure the ski fields can manage the anticipated demand for the 2023 winter ski season. Fisk concludes, "Life pass holders are being considered in the wider capital restructuring of the business and an outcome for the 2023 winter ski season will be realised through this process."

Further updates on the progress of this work will be shared as it becomes available.