Vista Group voted Top 100 New Zealand Graduate Employer

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 12:30

Vista Group was recognised as one of New Zealand’s leading graduate employers when Prosple New Zealand’s Top 100 Graduate Employers for 2023 were announced this week.

Vista Group emerged as 8th in the Technology sector, and 35th overall, across all graduate employers nationwide. Founded in New Zealand and publicly listed on the NZX and ASX exchanges, Vista Group is the market leader worldwide in providing software, data and technology solutions to the global film industry.

Prosple New Zealand’s methodology has been refined to reflect an employer’s popularity and their quality. The methodology combines data from applications, page views, and graduate reviews to determine an objective and comprehensive ranking of graduate preferences.

"We are thrilled to hear that Vista Group has made it to the top 100 Graduate Employers for 2023," said Anna Ferguson, Vista Group’s Chief People Officer.

"Supporting new talent and offering them a positive and meaningful environment for personal growth and development is a huge priority for us, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that focus pay off. A core part of our culture is embracing an inclusive work environment and we see our graduate and intern programme as another way to encourage and support diversity, including greater female participation in the technology sector. We look forward to welcoming many more talented graduates and interns in our upcoming programmes."

The announcement comes as Vista Group prepares to open applications for the 2023 Vista Group graduate and intern programme later this month. As part of the application process for the programme, Vista Group’s People and Culture team invites candidates to attend an assessment day, where they share more about the company and its purpose and get to know the candidates further.

Once accepted into the programme, graduates receive the guidance necessary to build their skills, develop professionally, and kickstart a successful career in their chosen fields.

Vista Group is a New Zealand-founded company with a global focus, and with benefits including a four-and-a-half-day work week, flexible working, and a prioritisation of positive work culture, the graduate and intern programme strives to create the best possible first experience for graduates entering the work force.

For more information on Vista Group’s graduate programme visit https://nz.prosple.com/graduate-employers/vista-group.