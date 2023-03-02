REINZ Rural Property report January 2023: Slowing decline in activity for January

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 14:14

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 170 fewer farm sales (-32.9%) for the three months ended January 2023 than for the three months ended January 2022. Overall, there were 347 farm sales in the three months ended January 2023, compared to 368 farm sales for the three months ended December 2022 (-5.7%), and 517 farm sales for the three months ended January 2022.

1,357 farms were sold in the year to January 2023, 396 fewer than were sold in the year to January 2022, with 24.8% fewer Dairy farms, 16% fewer Dairy Support, 16.5% fewer Grazing farms, 15.6% fewer Finishing farms and 35.9% fewer Arable farms sold over the same period.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to January 2023 was $33,510 compared to $33,810 recorded for three months ended January 2022 (-0.9%). The median price per hectare increased 0.9% compared to December 2022.

The REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 2.4% in the three months to January 2023 compared to the three months to December 2022. Compared to the three months ending January 2022 the REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 0.7%. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location, and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

No regions recorded an increase in the number of farm sales for the three months ended January 2023 compared to the three months ended January 2022, with the most notable being Wellington ( -2 sales) and West Coast ( -3 sales). Northland ( -35 sales) and Taranaki ( -26 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales. Compared to the three months ended December 2022, 5 regions recorded an increase in sales, the most notable being Auckland and Taranaki (+3 sales).

Shane O’Brien, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says the sales evidence coming through in January 2023 reflects a lower number of Spring market sales in last quarter of 2022.

"While there was a good number of listings available across most sectors and most regions, the higher interest rate environment was impacting buyers’ decision making. While this is a marked drop compared to the previous 12-month period many sales remain conditional as buyers work through more complex due diligence around consenting and compliance matters."

Widespread rain during much of Spring and early summer has alleviated the feed supply situation throughout much of the country, with parts of Otago and the usually reliable Southland being amongst those areas receiving less rainfall.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent weather events. The rural markets in these areas will be impacted for some time as property owners work through insurance issues before considering next options. This will have the impact of potentially impacting the tightly held horticultural land holdings in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne," says O’Brien.

"Market fundamentals remain strong with arable farmers in the South Island recording good harvests and farm feed supplies are strong as there is a degree of confidence in the sector. However, this is being offset by increased farm costs, labour shortages and higher interest rates."

O’Brien comments that across most regions, the early autumn rural property market remains constrained with a lower number of listings than previous years, but genuine demand is being reported with increased inter-regional enquiry being seen in several areas.

In January 2023, Finishing farms accounted for a 27% share of all sales. Finishing farms accounted for 27% of all sales, Dairy farms accounted for 23% of all sales and Dairy Support farms accounted for 7% of all sales.

These four property types accounted for 85% of all sales during the three months ended January 2023.

Dairy Farms

For the three months ended January 2023, the median sales price per hectare for dairy farms was $44,025 (80 properties), compared to $44,055 (78 properties) for the three months ended December 2022, and $43,830 (123 properties) for the three months ended January 2022. The median price per hectare for dairy farms has increased by 0.4% over the past 12 months. The median dairy farm size for the three months ended January 2023 was 110 hectares.

On a price per kilo of milk solids basis, the median sales price was $40.26 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended January 2023, compared to $39.78 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended December 2022 (+1.2%), and $38.66 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended January 2022 (+4.1%).

The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 1.3% in the three months to January 2023 compared to the three months to December 2022. Compared to January 2022, the REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased by 13.3%. The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size and location compared to the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Finishing Farms

For the three months ended January 2023, the median sale price per hectare for finishing farms was $39,320 (95 properties), compared to $37,700 (101 properties) for the three months ended December 2022, and $36,770 (144 properties) for the three months ended January 2022. The median price per hectare for finishing farms has increased by 6.9% over the past 12 months. The median finishing farm size for the three months ended January 2023 was 44 hectares.

Grazing Farms

For the three months ended January 2023, the median sales price per hectare for grazing farms was $13,570 (95 properties), compared to $13,770 (104 properties) for the three months ended December 2022 and $12,060 (121 properties) for the three months ended January 2022. The median price per hectare for grazing farms has increased by 12.5% over the past 12 months. The median grazing farm size for the three months ended January 2023 was 167 hectares.

Horticulture Farms

For the three months ended January 2023, the median sales price per hectare for horticulture farms was $375,140 (21 properties), compared to $378,295 (26 properties) for the three months ended December 2022 and $309,730 (47 properties) for the three months ended January 2022. The median price per hectare for horticulture farms has increased 21.1% over the past 12 months. The median horticulture farm size for the three months ended January 2023 was 7167 hectares.