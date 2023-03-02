REINZ Lifestyle Property Report January 2023: Some slowing of activity for the beginning of the year

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 14:25

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 205 fewer lifestyle property sales (-15.7%) for the three months ended January 2023 than for the three months ended December 2022. Overall, there were 1,102 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended January 2023, compared to 1,991 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended January 2022 (-44.7%), and 1,307 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended December 2022.

6,226 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to January 2023, -2,912 (-31.9%) less than were sold in the year to January 2022. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $7.51 billion for the year to January 2023.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2023 was $1,040,000 and was $-35,000 higher compared to the three months ended January 2022 (-3.3%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2023 was $450,000 and was $-35,000 higher compared to the three months ended January 2022 (-7.2%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2023 was $1,175,000 and was $-125,000 higher compared to the three months ended January 2022 (-9.6%).

Shane O’Brien, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says January sales results have seen a continuation of the downward trend in sales activity that we saw in quarter four of 2022.

"Salespeople are reporting good buyer enquiry at open homes and inspections; however, buyers are being particular in their decision making with a backdrop of higher interest rates and tightening economic conditions."

"The slowdown of national sales activity in the residential markets has reduced the number of buyers but the markets in Central Otago and pockets of the North Island are still attracting good enquiry from outside the regions as buyers continue to pursue lifestyle and work balance opportunities."

With the slightly more cautious approach by buyers several conditional sales are being reported that will invariably flow through into future months sales records comment O’Brian.

No regions recorded an increase in sales compared to January 2022, with Taranaki ( -10 sales) and Southland ( -36 sales) observing the smallest decreases. Auckland ( -143 sales) and Waikato ( -115 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales in the three months to January 2023 compared to the three months to January 2022. Compared to the three months to December 2022, 1 region recorded an increase in sales.

5 regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending January 2022 and the three months ending January 2023. The most notable examples were in Gisborne/Hawkes Bay (+11.2%) and Bay of Plenty (+3%) with the biggest decreases being in Wellington ( -26.8%) and Auckland ( -20%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was 13 days more in the three months to January 2023 than in the three months to January 2022, sitting at 51 days. West Coast (35 days)recorded the shortest number of days to sell in January 2023. Northland (65 days) recorded the longest number of days to sell.