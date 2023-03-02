More products containing tahini recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella - MPI

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 18:27

Following yesterday’s recall of tahini-containing products, New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Brelita Foods Ltd in its recall of Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen brand products containing tahini.

These products also contain imported tahini from Turkey and have been recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

"Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products, or those from Lisa’s, Greater! And Prep Kitchen recalled yesterday," says New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

"The products should either be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or be thrown away.

"If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

"Symptoms of Salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting."

Turkish Kitchen and Seasons Gourmet brand products are sold in supermarkets and retail outlets throughout New Zealand.

My Food Bag Ltd has also conducted a consumer-level recall of its My Food Bag brand and Turkish Kitchen brand products containing tahini. All affected customers have been contacted.

Up-to-date lists of the affected products can be found on our food recall page here.

The products under recall were identified through routine testing and have been removed from store shelves.

"New Zealand Food Safety will be working with manufacturers to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent a recurrence," says Mr Arbuckle.