Appointment of new CEO of Funds Administration New Zealand

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 14:27

The Board of Funds Administration New Zealand (FANZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Morne Redgard as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will take effect from late May 2023 and Morne will work through a transition period with outgoing CEO Graham Duston who is retiring in July.

Morne has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management and financial services industry, and has held several senior leadership positions at financial services firms in South Africa and New Zealand including his most recent role as Chief Customer Officer at Kiwi Wealth. Before moving to New Zealand in 2019, he held a number of senior leadership roles at Standard Bank Group over a ten-year period, including the Executive Head of Digital for Standard Bank Wealth.

"Morne is well-known for his deep understanding of the complexities of the industry and his commitment to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals," says FANZ Chairman Mike Skilling.

"His expertise will be instrumental in helping FANZ continue to provide clients with the highest quality service and advice. His focus will be to increase the availability of personal financial advice to New Zealanders, while ensuring the company’s ongoing success in this highly competitive market."

He will be based in Wellington.

Morne says he is thrilled to be joining the FANZ team. "Financial advice has in the past been restricted to the few. My mission is to make it more accessible to New Zealanders, providing them the guidance and support to increase their confidence in making better decisions with their money," he says.

FANZ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBS Bank and was established in 2002.