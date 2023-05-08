The Drug Detection Agency appoints new CEO - TDDA

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 10:36

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) is pleased to announce that Glenn Dobson has been appointed as the new CEO, effective from 1 May 2023. Dobson has an impressive career history throughout which he has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills. Over the past 3 1/2 years, he has been instrumental in the successful digital transformation project and implementation of ‘Imperans’, a world-class workplace drug testing and health digital platform that provides live time results and has been a game changer for the TDDA Group and their customers.

TDDA Group Chairman Jim Doyle expressed his excitement about Dobson's appointment, saying, "Glenn is an excellent choice to lead TDDA into the future. His passion for driving growth, positive change and his successful industry track record make him the perfect candidate to build on the strong foundation established by company founder and outgoing CEO, Kirk Hardy."

Dobson began his professional career in Christchurch where he joined the New Zealand Police, rising to the rank of Senior Sergeant. He later pivoted into local and central government roles where he honed his leadership skills. During this time, he served in a Christchurch Earthquake response team.

Dobson joined TDDA in 2012 and quickly demonstrated his aptitude for sales and management and was subsequently promoted to COO. Dobson cites TDDA achieving ISO 17025 accreditation for workplace drug testing in both Australia and New Zealand as a highlight.

Dobson's expertise is recognised on an international level. He is on the Board of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) in North America, is a qualified Drug Abuse Recognition Trainer, and an active member of the Californian Narcotics Officers Association.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO and to build on the success of TDDA under Kirk's leadership," said Dobson. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver on our mission of 'protecting the girl on the bike' and minimising the harm caused by substance use in the workplace and society."

"We look forward to supporting Glenn in this new role," added Doyle. "With his extensive experience and positive attitude, we are excited to see the impact he will have on the organisation and the broader community."