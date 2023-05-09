Generate now available to InvestNow customers - InvestNow

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 09:11

InvestNow, an Apex Group company, has expanded the growth fund menu for its clients and KiwiSaver members after adding a strategy from popular locally owned manager, Generate.

Under an agreement completed this week, InvestNow will offer the Generate Focused Growth Managed Fund as an option on the direct-to-consumer platform and via the InvestNow KiwiSaver scheme.

Generate has proved itself as one of New Zealand’s most trusted KiwiSaver providers, consistently winning industry awards and accruing over $3.8 billion funds under management across its entire KiwiSaver and retail product suite since launching in 2013.

Mike Heath, InvestNow General Manager, said Generate had built up a strong profile over the last 10 years as a successful KiwiSaver and investment manager.

"InvestNow is pleased to align with another well-known and credible local fund manager," Heath said. "The Generate Focused Growth Managed Fund is a logical starting point given the clear preference of our investors and KiwiSaver members for growth-oriented strategies."

He said InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme members, in particular, appreciate the ability to combine different growth managers to create bespoke, diversified portfolios.

InvestNow offers several growth (and other risk-weighted) funds from both external managers while also providing low-cost, tax-efficient options through the in-house Foundation Series.

"The Generate fund is a great fit in our product range and meshes with our vision of creating a one-stop-shop where Kiwis can access high-quality investments from an easy-to-use online platform," Heath said.

Henry Tongue, Generate CEO, said InvestNow would open up a complementary client base for the firm, which to date has typically attracted members through a wide network of internal and independent advisers.

"We recognise that not all New Zealanders will want to use a financial adviser - and InvestNow has attracted many of these self-directed, sophisticated investors who are comfortable in creating their own portfolios," Tongue said. "The InvestNow model also makes it easy for clients who don’t want to deal directly with multiple fund managers.

"We’re looking forward to engaging with this increasingly important sector of the NZ investment market."

Generate has been one of the fastest-growing KiwiSaver providers almost every year since launching from scratch in 2013. The company's strong investment performance, customer service, and approach to responsible investing have helped it to stand out in a crowded market and proved popular with investors.

The firm has remained among the top-performing investment managers over the long term, and has won multiple industry awards, most recently including a Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for KiwiSaver and a Trusted Brands Award for KiwiSaver 2023.

FundRock NZ Limited is the issuer and manager of the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme. For a copy of the Product Disclosure Statement in relation to the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme please visit https://investnow.co.nz/kiwisaver/