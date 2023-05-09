'Unison, Graeme Dingle Foundation gives secondary school students a taste of the electricity sector'

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 17:17

Electricity distributor, Unison attended Graeme Dingle Foundation’s ‘Futureopoly’ careers expo today, giving Hawke’s Bay secondary school students a taste of working in the electricity sector.

Held at Napier Technical Sports Club this year, around 500 students from 20 local schools and groups attended the day.

Futureopoly uses gamification to connect students face-to-face in a fun and interactive way with highly engaged local employers who are energised about sharing their insights and experiences from the world of work and inspiring students with their passion for their mahi.

Unison’s Employee Experience Manager, Trades Coach and several Trainee Line Mechanics ran groups through hands-on activities, with de-energised electrical assets, and answered interview questions from the students at the end of each engaging session.

Unison General Manager Commercial, Jason Larkin said Unison is very proud to partner with the Graeme Dingle Foundation in helping local rangatahi reach their potential.

"Unison is committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the wider community that we are a part of. Our partnership with the Graeme Dingle Foundation provides an array of opportunities for Unison staff to connect, develop and share their knowledge with tamariki and rangatahi in our communities.

"Unison is part of the fabric of our community. We’re a major local employer and the services we provide help to power thriving regions. Futureopoly is a fantastic event that gives students insights into the various career paths on offer in our region. For Unison, it’s a perfect opportunity to open the door to the electricity sector so they can learn more about the opportunities on offer and consider a future career with Unison," Mr Larkin said.

Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Alison Prins said the Foundation is thrilled with the growth of Futureopoly and are grateful for Unison’s continued support.

"Now in its third year, Futureopoly is an extension of our Career Navigator Programme which equips senior students for the world of work and grows their confidence to make career decisions. Our programmes, including Futureopoly, are research based and continuously evaluated so we know that they work.

"We’re very thankful for Unison’s support and commitment to our programmes. Together, we share a kaupapa that all young people should be empowered to reach their potential and live their best lives. We’re pleased to have Unison’s support in achieving this," Ms Prins said.

Unison first partnered with the Graeme Dingle Foundation in 2022, and has extended its partnership for a further two years to support the Foundation to deliver its transformational and empowering programmes to 3,800 tamariki and rangatahi in 15 primary, intermediate and secondary schools across Hawke’s Bay and Rotorua.

Unison was 1 of 25 organisations from across Hawke’s Bay involved in Futureopoly this year.